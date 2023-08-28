News Marcus Ingram / Stringer via Getty Images Sauce Walka Responds To Charleston White's Mace Claims / 08.28.2023

Sauce Walka recently broke his silence over allegations made by Charleston White. The latter claimed to have pepper-sprayed members of The Sauce Factory over the weekend. The incident took place in Arizona, where both were present for the Influencer Championship Boxing’s North American lightweight championship.

In a clip going viral online, White didn’t hold back. He stated, “I just maced the whole TSF crew, Sauce Walka, and all them n**gas.” The internet personality suggested that he was a one-man army, confronting and taking on the Texas rapper’s crew singlehandedly. He doubled down, “If they come to Dallas, they’ve got problems.”

In response, Walka offered a different narrative. In an Instagram video posted on Sunday (Aug. 27), he clarified that White maced some people that he knew. However, they supposedly weren’t official members of his TSF crew. Delving into the incident, Walka humorously dubbed White as a blend of Batman and the Joker for his peculiar arsenal of handheld weapons.

“Phoenix, I love y’all, man. We had an incredible weekend,” he said. “First and foremost, y’all better leave Charleston White alone. That man is Batman and the Joker combined! He’s the maddest man ever, and I like him.”

Furthermore, Walka issued a cautionary note to his peers in the rap game. “I’ma say this too: For every street n**ga and every gangsta in the world, if you ever see Charleston White and actually get into it with this man, you are a peon, bro. You is not no real gangsta if you get into it with a n**ga like this,” he added.

Walka added that some of his Californian friends were maced by White for acting disrespectfully toward the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, but none of them were from TSF.

The Houston native’s interaction with White in Arizona wasn’t limited to this episode. Earlier, he posted a video of White pulling a knife on Suede The Plug God, his supposed opponent for the night. Another clip showed the internet sensation pepper-spraying Suede during a pre-fight press conference.