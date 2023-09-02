News Photos: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images DJ Khaled Brought Out Big Stars At Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour / 09.02.2023

Last night (Sept. 1), DJ Khaled made a splash by bringing out a few A-list rappers to perform during his opening set at Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” in Inglewood, California, at SoFi Stadium. During his energetic moment onstage, fans were treated to three songs from 2 Chainz, two from Lil Wayne, Offset, Roddy Ricch, and Wiz Khalifa, and one track from Coi Leray. As time inches closer to Beyoncé’s birthday, the shows are becoming more and more star-studded.

This is not the first time DJ Khaled has opened up for the “Heated” singer. In 2016, the “All I Do Is Win” creator opened up for the “Formation World Tour.” The surprise guest performances further proved DJ Khaled’s remarkable ability to bring stars out.

As expected, the “Renaissance World Tour” was a star-studded event, featuring celebrities like Tyler Perry, JAY-Z, and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The duchess wore a silver dress to honor Beyoncé’s birthday wishes. Last week, the “CUFF IT” singer said, “Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy, and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22,” on her Instagram Story.

Beyoncé has also been rumored to be shopping around a visual album for her critically acclaimed dance album, RENAISSANCE. Above The Line reported on Thursday (Aug. 31) that the former Destiny’s Child star and her Parkwood Entertainment company are actively shopping the visual album to studios and streamers — there just haven’t been any takers yet. According to the outlet, the film is directed by British filmmaker Nadia Lee Cohen.

After months without any new Beyoncé visuals, fans might soon be in luck.