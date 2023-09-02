DJ Khaled and Beyoncè

Photos: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images

DJ Khaled Brought Out Big Stars At Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour

By Ahmad Davis
  /  09.02.2023

Last night (Sept. 1), DJ Khaled made a splash by bringing out a few A-list rappers to perform during his opening set at Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” in Inglewood, California, at SoFi Stadium. During his energetic moment onstage, fans were treated to three songs from 2 Chainz, two from Lil Wayne, Offset, Roddy Ricch, and Wiz Khalifa, and one track from Coi Leray. As time inches closer to Beyoncé’s birthday, the shows are becoming more and more star-studded.

This is not the first time DJ Khaled has opened up for the “Heated” singer. In 2016, the “All I Do Is Win” creator opened up for the “Formation World Tour.” The surprise guest performances further proved DJ Khaled’s remarkable ability to bring stars out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

As expected, the “Renaissance World Tour” was a star-studded event, featuring celebrities like Tyler Perry, JAY-Z, and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The duchess wore a silver dress to honor Beyoncé’s birthday wishes. Last week, the “CUFF IT” singer said, “Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy, and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22,” on her Instagram Story.

Beyoncé has also been rumored to be shopping around a visual album for her critically acclaimed dance album, RENAISSANCE. Above The Line reported on Thursday (Aug. 31) that the former Destiny’s Child star and her Parkwood Entertainment company are actively shopping the visual album to studios and streamers — there just haven’t been any takers yet. According to the outlet, the film is directed by British filmmaker Nadia Lee Cohen.

After months without any new Beyoncé visuals, fans might soon be in luck.

News
Beyoncé
DJ Khaled

TRENDING
News

Doja Cat Changes 'Scarlet' Album Cover Amid Copy Cat Design Controversy

Doja Cat’s original album artwork drew similarities to Chaver’s ‘Of Gloom,’ both of which were ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.31.2023
News

Billboard Names Top 10 Greatest Rappers of All Time

The list includes Drake, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, JAY-Z, and more.
By Devin
02.08.2023
News

Tinashe Reveals Release Date And Tracklist For Upcoming Album 'BB/ANG3L'

Slated to debut next month, Tinashe previously teased the LP with singles like “Talk To ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.31.2023
News

Tory Lanez Reportedly Got Married While Serving His 10-Year Sentence

According to court documents obtained by Meghann Cuniff, Tory Lanez also plans to move to ...
By Malcolm Trapp
09.01.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories