News Screenshot from DJ Khaled’s “TIL NEXT TIME OFFICIAL ALBUM TRAILER” video DJ Khaled Drops Trailer For Upcoming Album 'TIL NEXT TIME,' Announces Lead Single / 08.10.2023

This morning (Aug. 10), DJ Khaled unveiled details of his forthcoming 14th studio album, TIL NEXT TIME. The announcement came paired with a four-minute trailer, which confirmed his We The Best Music Group’s partnership with Def Jam Recordings.

Co-starring his sons, Asahd and Aalam Tuck Khaled, along with his wife, Nicole Tuck Khaled, the teaser opened with a seemingly impossible shot on the golf course. In the clip, the music mogul can be seen sinking a hole-in-one and blasting golf balls across the galaxy.

The album’s first single, “SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED,” featuring Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert, is set to drop this Friday (Aug. 11). Khaled has a number of collaborations with the two Atlanta artists, but this marks his first joint effort with Uzi.

Watch the trailer video below.

The Philadelphia rapper was seen in the studio with Khaled last month in a post reuploaded by Kurrco on Twitter. At the time, many speculated that the pair were working on an upcoming track from Barter 16. However, it’s now evident that the fruits of their labor will appear on TIL NEXT TIME.

In 2022, the DJ dropped his 13th album, GOD DID. The 18-track project included standout cuts like “STAYING ALIVE,” “USE THIS GOSPEL,” “LET’S PRAY,” and more. It included legendary artists such as JAY-Z, Eminem, Kanye West, and Jadakiss. Elsewhere, SZA, Latto, 21 Savage, City Girls, and Nardo Wick also made guest appearances.

Earlier this year, Khaled kicked off his inaugural WE THE BEST FOUNDATION X JORDAN BRAND GOLF CLASSIC in Miami. It saw celebrities like Diddy, Serena Williams, and Odell Beckham Jr. join the artist in a star-studded charity event.

Last week, he also opened the We The Best x SNIPES store on Collins Avenue, which paid homage to the “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker’s love for sneaker and streetwear culture.