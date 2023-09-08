Music Videos Screenshot of Cardi’ Bs “Bongos” video Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Reunite For "Bongos" Video / 09.08.2023

Today (Sept. 8), Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion unveiled their eagerly awaited reunion single “Bongos.” The release marked the dynamic duo’s first collaborative effort since their 2020 hit record “WAP.”

Ahead of their latest debut, Cardi spoke to DJ Whoo Kid on SiriusXM about working with the Texas native again. She said, “It makes me feel good that she trusts me. I’mma give my all. Not only am I doing this for myself, [but] I want you to trust me. We trust each other.”

In the track, Meg rapped, “This a** sit like a stallion, all these wannabes my lil’ ponies. These h**s camped out in the comments, always talkin’ like they know me. Thick b**ches in the black truck, packed in. Eat whoever in my way, Ms. Pacman.”

Meanwhile, Cardi dropped a reference to her husband, Offset. She spat, “Shoot your shot like a free throw. Just know this p**sy ain’t free, though. My BD is a Migo, b**ch, your BD is a zero.”

The joint effort came to life with a music video characterized by Latin-infused beats, bright backgrounds, and an array of summer-themed costumes. Watch the accompanying visuals below.

Earlier in the week, Cardi teased fans about the collaborative venture through a social media post that showed the duo adorned with multicolored wigs and swimsuits. Meanwhile, Meg also engaged with her followers by posting snapshots with the tag, “BRING OUT THE BONGOS.”

The pair’s previous team-up, “WAP,” reigned supreme on streaming platforms. It became the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart and went seven-times platinum despite witnessing a surge in FCC complaints after their 2021 Grammys performance.

Both artists hold remarkable career milestones individually. Cardi’s discography boasts tracks including “Bodak Yellow” and “Girls Like You.” On the other hand, Megan graced the top charts with hits like the Nicki Minaj-assisted “Hot Girl Summer” and “Savage” featuring Beyoncé.