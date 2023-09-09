Polo G Announces That His Forthcoming Album Is Pushed Back "Until Further Notice"

Polo G

Yesterday (Sept. 8), Chicago’s “RAPSTAR” emcee Polo G shared that he will be pushing back his forthcoming album, HOOD POET, without a new date. The upcoming album was initially slated to be released on Sept. 15. The album will feature 18 tracks, including his two latest singles, “Barely Holdin’ On” and “Distraction.”

In a post on Instagram, the “Martin & Gina” rapper said, “Wanted to tap back in and let y’all know I’mma be postponing my album drop til further notice… just getting back on track from a minor setback. I’ll be updating y’all and dropping new music soon. [I know] y’all been waiting on me, and I appreciate the ones who show genuine support, but it’ll be worth the wait. I promise.”

 

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts about the postponed album. One fan said, “You are the only grown man who can piss me off, Polo, but I hope everything is good.” Another social media user stated, “I hope everything’s straight, but c’mon, man, we starving for music out here.” Another passionately claimed, “After two years of waiting, you do us like this? Nah, I’m done.”

Fans suspect Polo G’s album pushback is due to the recent legal troubles the “Pop Out” performer faces. On Aug. 23, Polo G’s California residence was raided by local authorities. The rapper’s legal counsel, Bradford Cohen, clarified the incident in a statement to XXL. He claimed that the disturbance aimed to “verify” his client’s criminal history.

“The incident surrounded someone staying in Polo’s home and not Polo directly,” the lawyer explained. “The officers have detained Polo to ‘verify’ that he is not a convicted felon, as they assert a firearm was found in the home. It is widely known that Polo is not a convicted felon and never was a convicted felon.”

On Aug. 18, the multiplatinum rapper teased the idea of retiring from music. There is currently no timetable for Polo G’s forthcoming album.

