Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion To Perform At 2023 VMAs Hosted By Nicki Minaj

Today (Sept. 9), MTV announced that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will perform their new track, “Bongos,” live at the 2023 VMAs. After the initial announcement, fans immediately jumped to conclusions, wondering how this would go, seeing as though Nicki Minaj would be hosting the star-studded event.

Last Monday (Sept. 4), the “Anaconda” rapper shared the cover art for her forthcoming album minutes after Cardi B shared the artwork for her new Megan Thee Stallion collaboration. While it could have been a coincidence, fans on social media believe it is yet another development in the ongoing silent feud between the two star New York-bred emcees.

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL: @IAMCARDIB & @THEESTALLION ARE PERFORMING AT THE 2023 #VMAS 🚨 Don't miss their first-ever performance of "Bongos" – TUESDAY at 8p on @MTV!!! pic.twitter.com/o6IVK9VSBe — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 9, 2023

One fan on social media asked, “Who’s going to announce them?” Another mentioned, “With Nicki as the host, this will certainly be very interesting. I am seated. All the more reason to perform ‘RRDS,’ haha,” while one user responded, “Wait, does this mean Nicki will have to announce their names since she is the host?”

With Nicki as the host, this will certainly be very interesting. I am seated 😅 all the more reason to perform RRDS haha — S T R A I L U S (@Australius_) September 9, 2023

Who’s going to announce them? — 💖 🅒🅗🅛🅞🅔 🅜🅞🅝🅘🅠🅤🅔 (@thatsso_chloe) September 9, 2023

wait, does this mean nicki will have to announce their names since she is the host? https://t.co/ZX2j081kAX — Da’Shaun | they/them (@DaShaunLH) September 9, 2023

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will also feature performances from Diddy, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Anitta, Doja Cat, and many others. The event is known for its electrifying performances and pop culture moments. This year should be filled with energy. While many fans are excited to see how the event will go, many believe there is friction between two of the top performers and the host.

In a statement to the press, Bruce Gillmer, president of music and music talent at Paramount+, exclaimed, “Celebrating one of our biggest nights in music with the Garden State’s incredible fans has been our goal since last year’s highly successful event.” He continued, “We’re thrilled to be returning to the Prudential Center in Newark for this year’s VMAs.”

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are slated for Tuesday, Sept. 12.