Soulja Boy Reacts To Tory Lanez Mugshot: "Why They Do My Boy Like That?" / 09.22.2023

Tory Lanez is now behind bars at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. The singer recently began his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

TMZ, which obtained his latest mugshot on Wednesday (Sept. 20), described Lanez as looking “certainly not smiling” with a “5 o’clock shadow.” The outlet reported that he appeared to have picked up a few pounds while inside.

Among those who reacted to the image when it surfaced online was Soulja Boy. During an Instagram Live session, he said, “Tory Lanez, man. F**k. Aye, man, Godd**m. Why they do my boy like that on that mugshot? Godd**m, s**t! Aye, man, let me tell y’all something, man. Appreciate life, man, ‘cause that Tory Lanez picture? That ain’t what you want to do.”

This isn’t the first time Soulja spoke out regarding Lanez’s situation. In January, the “She Make It Clap” hitmaker slammed the hip hop community and other artists for not showing enough support for Megan.

“Y’all n**gas out here shooting bitches now?” he said during an earlier Instagram Live. “And ain’t nobody saying nothing? I’m the only n**ga in the whole rap game that’s going to say something? Okay, cool. Well, f**k you, Tory Lanez, you a b**ch.”

He continued, “Y’all straight sat there, watched that man shoot a b**ch, and y’all ain’t say s**t. Y’all n**gas lame as f**k. Y’all n**gas ain’t say s**t. Y’all let that n**ga just shoot that b**ch. F**k Tory Lanez.”

In August, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and his subsequent appeal for bail was denied. Court reporter Meghann Cuniff tweeted, “Tory Lanez is officially headed to prison. ‘The motion will be denied and proceedings concluded. Thank you,’ Judge Herriford said. Lanez grinned at his supporters, including his father and friends from the Unite the People legal services group, before being led out.”