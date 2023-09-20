News Sarah Morris / Contributor via Getty Images Tory Lanez Reportedly Transferred To State Prison After Bail Denial / 09.20.2023

Today (Sept. 20), Tory Lanez was reportedly relocated to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California following his sentencing in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

According to The Messenger, the Toronto native will spend three to six months in the medium-security facility before being transferred to a long-term penitentiary to finish the remainder of his 10-year bid, which was handed down last month. Prior to this, the musician was housed in the Los Angeles County Jail.

At his sentencing, the rapper received a 305-day credit for time already served. He pleaded with the judge to think of his 6-year-old son Kai and to consider an alternative to jail time. “I am genuinely asking you to put me to the test,” the artist said, per People Magazine. He added, “I respect your ruling, whatever it’s gonna be.”

Lanez continued, “If I could turn back the series of events that night and change them, as unfortunate as they were, I would, but I can’t. And I apologize. I’m sorry that I did that. Sorry that I had those moments.”

Last Thursday (Sept. 14), a judge denied the “Jerry Sprunger” hitmaker’s bail request for three reasons: his conviction for a violent felony, his history of violating court orders, and his non-U.S. citizen status, which raised a potential for deportation.

On Aug. 10, Lanez spoke out for the first time since his sentencing. He shared, “I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never, never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence, and I always will.”

The rapper continued, “This week in court, I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved… That’s it. In no way, shape, or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”