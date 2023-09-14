News Chelsea Guglielmino / Contributor via Getty Images Tory Lanez Denied Bail In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Appeal / 09.14.2023

Today (Sept. 14), Judge David V. Herriford turned down Tory Lanez’s bid for bail. Going forward, he must continue the appeal against his felony conviction behind bars. The “Hurts Me” vocalist was found guilty in August of charges stemming from the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Per Rolling Stone, the Canadian artist received the court’s denial for three primary reasons. Firstly, the gravity of the violent crime. Secondly, his documented history of disregarding tribunal orders. Finally, the inherent risk of deportation that he held as a non-U.S. citizen.

Lanez’s newly appointed attorney, Crystal A. Morgan, cited her client’s established connections in the U.S. by highlighting the presence of his child and spouse in Los Angeles. The lawyer spoke about the musician’s commitment to adhering to legal obligations. She emphasized his pristine record of court attendance during previous bail periods. Furthermore, Morgan also pointed out the absence of ankle monitor infractions during his time on house arrest.

“I think these are all very strong ties to the community,” she shared. In a previous appeal filed last month, the defense argued Lanez’s non-threatening nature toward the public. They described the shooting as an “isolated incident where he was intoxicated.”

In May, Megan spoke to Elle about her journey to healing following the aftermath. She said, “As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor because I have truly survived the unimaginable. Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”

On a brighter note, the Texas native is seemingly shifting into a place where she feels comfortable releasing music again. On Sept. 8, she joined former collaborator Cardi B for “Bongos,” which marked her first release of 2023.