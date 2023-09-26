News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Tory Lanez Speaks Out From Prison, Announces Deluxe Album / 09.26.2023

Tory Lanez broke his silence on Monday (Sept. 25) with an Instagram voice message while giving fans an update from North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. Sentenced to 10 years in August for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, the musician was originally housed in a county jail.

Lanez stated, “Ayo, Umbrellas, man. What’s good? I’m talking to you live from prison right now. Man, I’m just happy to get out from that bulls**t county jail. They was hating on a young fly n**ga, ya heard? Had me on 24-hour lockdown. Half-sized cell by myself. No windows, no mirrors. N**ga ain’t even seen himself in a whole year, yo.”

The Toronto native’s audio announcement followed a Page Six report claiming Lanez was “scared for his life” in prison. A source told the outlet, “He feels like he is an instant and direct target because of his celebrity status.”

Lanez seemingly countered those claims. He said, “With all them disadvantages against me, my head has always been held high, man. And I want y’all to know I’m in great spirits. My drive and my ambition is growing stronger and stronger every day, and I’m so proud of how y’all been moving in my support. Man, I feel like this a scary time, but don’t be afraid, man. This don’t spark no fear in my heart at all. In fact, I’m more prepared than ever. The music, the videos, and all the projects you wanted, they all ready to drop.”

The singer also announced the deluxe edition of his 2021 album Alone at Prom. The original LP debuted at No. 59 on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned singles like “Lady of Namek” and “’87 Stingray.”

Before the sentencing, Megan wrote a statement about the incident. She shared “He paid bloggers to disseminate false information; he treated my trauma like a joke when I could’ve been dead. He blamed the system, he blamed the press, and as of late, he is using his childhood trauma to justify his actions.”

Lanez’s new message seemed aimed at keeping his fanbase energized and engaged, even as he begins a decade-long prison term.