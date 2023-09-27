News Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images J. Cole Shares Colin Kaepernick's Letter To The New York Jets / 09.27.2023

J. Cole is throwing his weight behind Colin Kaepernick‘s push to rejoin the NFL. The rapper shared a letter from the latter to the New York Jets on his Instagram account on Tuesday (Sept. 26).

“I asked Colin [Kaepernick] if I could share this letter with the world. He was reluctant,” Cole stated. “My argument was that I believe the people and all organizations should know the truth about how hard he works and how much he still wants to play. And always has. In the end, he agreed to let me.”

The statement from the former NFL player to the Jets outlined his desire to join the team’s practice squad, especially after quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury. “I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad,” he wrote. “I would do this with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week.”

This isn’t the first time Cole voiced support for Kaepernick. He referenced the QB in Miguel’s 2018 song “Come Through And Chill” and defended the football player’s skills in a Twitter debate in 2022.

“And, respectfully, you’re 100 percent right about throwing against the wind and to ghost DBs. But always remember, he’s been doing that every day for five years when the entire world was saying he had zero shot of ever playing again. Have you ever wanted something that bad?” Cole replied to a skeptic.

Prior to that, Cole retweeted a segment from “The Rich Eisen Show” where the host himself supported the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. “Trainers I’ve talked to, organizations that I’ve talked to have said, ‘You look good.’ My arm’s still alive, I’m still ready to go,” Kaepernick told reporters in Seattle.

Kaepernick, who has been out of the league since 2016 following his protest against racial injustice, suggested he can serve as a “risk-free contingency plan” for the Jets. “Worst case scenario, you see what I have to offer, and you’re not that impressed,” he wrote in the statement. “Best case scenario, you realize you have a real weapon at your disposal.”