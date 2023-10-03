News Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images and Arnold Turner / Stringer via Getty Images Lil Baby Sets Record Straight About Chrisean Rock And Blueface Drama / 10.03.2023

On Monday (Oct. 2), Lil Baby took to Twitter to deny Blueface’s allegations that he made advances toward Chrisean Rock.

The 4PF rapper wrote, “I ain’t with the trolling s**t. I be laughing at certain s**t, but [alright] now. Stop playing. I ain’t never tried to talk to no [motherf**kin’] Chrisean!! Please stop attaching my name to that!”

He continued, “I seen her at a party [and] told her some real s**t. She knows I never tried to talk to her! I know I bring attention, but Chrisean even trolling about a child [and] stuff is too far!”

I ain’t with the trolling shit ! I be laughing at certain shit but Aite now stop playing I ain’t never tried to talk to no mf chrisean !! Please stop attaching my name to that ! — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) October 2, 2023

I seen her at a party an told her some real shit she know I never tried to talk to her ! I know I bring attention but chrisean even trolling about a child an stuff is too far !! Like 😒 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) October 2, 2023

Following Baby’s tweets, Rock immediately chimed in. “See, he finally said it,” she began. “FACTS. TOLD Y’ALL I [HAVE] BEEN ATTACHED TO HIS NAME BECAUSE MY BABY DADDY [IS] INSECURE [AS F**K]. TOLD Y’ALL… Someone tell Blue [that] he can stop trolling me.”

The two rappers’ feud escalated recently with a number of assumed diss tracks and social media slams. Blueface released a song last month called “Baby Momma Drama,” interpreted by many as a swipe at the Atlanta native. Subsequently, the pair appeared to exchange barbed subliminals on Twitter.

More worryingly, Rock accused the “Thotiana” artist of inappropriately dragging their child into the public fray. She recalled an earlier incident where Blue shared a compromising photo of their son and captioned it with Baby’s name.

“Like, come on, bro. When my innocent baby was posted by his father, his whole private area was on Twitter! BUT GUESS [WHO’s] name WAS IN THE f**king CAPTION? ‘Lil Baby.’ Just needed bro to clear the f**king air before something else happens,” Rock tweeted.

See he finally said it …FACTS TOLD YALLL I BEEN ATTACHED TO HIS NAME BECAUSE MY BABY DADDY INSECURE ASF TOLD YALL .. someone tell blue he can stop trolling me https://t.co/F5nVw5Djhk — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) October 2, 2023

I’m done trolling I just needed lil baby to clear the air cuz my BABY DADDY GAVE ME HELL over a nigga n won’t be believe me about anything . He was to quiet after he said “real shit!” After blue posted he was done being mean to me . — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) October 2, 2023

Like come on bro wen my innocent baby was posted by his father his whole private area was on twitter ! BUT GUESSS WHO name WAS IN THE fucking CAPTION “lil baby” 😓 I just needed bro to clear the fucking air befor something else happenslike I’m starting to feel like nobody hear me — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) October 2, 2023

The public spat between Baby and Blueface originated months ago during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. Rock claimed that the former told her she had potential, which prompted a skeptical response from her “Crazy in Love” co-star: “Potential to what? F**k him?”