Blueface Seemingly Disses Lil Baby In "Baby Momma Drama" / 09.19.2023

Blueface seemingly fired back in his ongoing feud with Lil Baby through a new song released on Monday (Sept. 18). Titled “Baby Momma Drama,” the former appeared to aim spicy retorts at his contemporary over a bass-rumbling instrumental crafted by Scum Beatz.

Fans speculated the “Thotiana” hitmaker referenced photos that circulated earlier this summer. They showed the Atlanta rapper being hugged from the back by sports mogul Michael Rubin. The images took place at the Fanatics CEO’s Fourth of July event and sparked bewildered reactions on social media.

In an Instagram post, 50 Cent aired his discomfort. He wrote, “[The] f**k is going on here? Get the f**k off my young [n**ga]. WTF!”

On “Baby Momma Drama,” Blueface rapped, “Lil Baby thought he knew me. How you let another grown man feel up on your booty? Couldn’t be me, boy, I am not a hoochie. You n**gas really industry, I am really in the streets.”

The topics covered in the song extended to the Los Angeles native’s personal life as well. The artist addressed an August incident where he was stabbed later in the lone verse. It left Blueface injured to the point where he had to cancel his Oct. 14 boxing match with Salt Papi.

He spat, “I keep killers all around and they wit’ me. Socked a n**ga last week and he stabbed me. You better grab him, don’t grab me. Every time I catch a body, I’m happy. I don’t gotta go to jail ’cause he grabbed me.”

“Baby Momma Drama” arrived after Baby previewed an unreleased track at a club last Friday (Sept. 15). In the snippet, he allegedly took jabs at Blueface with lyrics like, “Put a 100 up a million times, what the f**k is a blue face?”

The two artists’ feud reportedly began in February after Baby had a conversation with Chrisean Rock at a party. During an Instagram Live session, Blueface confronted the reality star over the exchange. He manifested doubts over the innocence of their chat, which reportedly revolved around work.