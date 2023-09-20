Lil Baby and Blueface

Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Lil Baby And Blueface Seemingly Trade Subliminal Jabs On Twitter

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  09.20.2023

Lil Baby and Blueface let loose a series of subliminals over the past month, hinting at escalating tension between the two. Earlier this week, their feud reached a boiling point with the latter releasing his track “Baby Momma Drama” on Monday (Sept. 18). 

It arrived after the Atlanta rapper’s alleged not-so-subtle jab in an unreleased song. In the snippet shared on Sept. 15, Baby rapped, “Put a 100 up a million times, what the f**k is a blue face?”

In “Baby Momma Drama,” Blueface didn’t hold back on his detractors either. He seemingly hurled accusations and mocked the 4PF artist with lines like, “Lil Baby thought he knew me. How you let another grown man feel up on your booty? Couldn’t be me, boy, I am not a hoochie. You n**gas really industry, I am really in the streets.” 

The “Thotiana” hitmaker appeared to be drawing from a summer incident where photos surfaced showing Baby being awkwardly hugged by sports mogul Michael Rubin at his July 4 party. The picture caught the attention of many others in the industry, including 50 Cent.

On Tuesday (Sept. 19) evening, fans speculated that Baby responded to the lyrics on Twitter. He wrote, “Who? Y’all stop playing.” Hours later, Blueface countered with a tweet that read, “You know who.”

 

The underpinning for their disagreement might trace back to February when Blueface confronted his then-girlfriend Chrisean Rock on an Instagram Live session over a chat she had with Baby at a party. 

On Feb. 20, the Los Angeles artist tweeted, “Met my b**ch one time [and talking] ‘bout he ‘big brother.’ You ain’t no son to me. The truth could never be a diss.”

In another post, he said, “I run this s**t on [Schoolyard Crip]. Be mad if you want to, b**ch. Post my messages. I’m bleeding anything [that comes through] my territory without checking in. Welcome to Death Row.”

News
blueface
Lil Baby
Blueface
Lil Baby

TRENDING
News

Offset, Lil Wayne, & More Came To Support Deion Sanders' Colorado Football Team

The Deion Sanders-led team excitedly won their rivalry game against Colorado State in an overtime ...
By Ahmad Davis
09.17.2023
News

Billie Eilish Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion's Twerking Video: "I'm Literally Free Whenever"

Billie Eilish is just as amazed at Megan Thee Stallion’s latest TikTok as everyone else ...
By Malcolm Trapp
09.18.2023
News

Offset Responds To Video Of Nicki Minaj's Husband Dissing Him

Offset responds after the husband of rap legend Nicki Minaj reportedly was looking for him ...
By Ahmad Davis
09.16.2023
News

Blueface Responds To Jaidyn Alexis After Reuniting With Chrisean Rock

Blueface took to social media to debunk “deadbeat dad” claims and respond to Jaidyn Alexis’ ...
By Malcolm Trapp
09.18.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories