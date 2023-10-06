New Music Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images J. Cole Clears Up YoungBoy Never Broke Again Beef Rumors On "First Person Shooter" / 10.06.2023

J. Cole set the record straight about his rumored tension with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The North Carolina native appeared on Drake’s latest album, For All the Dogs, which dropped today (Oct. 6). It’s their first team-up since 2013’s “Jodeci Freestyle.”

In the track “First Person Shooter,” Cole directly addressed the speculation surrounding his relationship with the Baton Rouge artist. He rapped, “N**gas so thirsty to put me in beef. Dissectin’ my words and start lookin’ too deep. I look at the tweets and start suckin’ my teeth. I’m lettin’ it rock ’cause I love the mystique. I still wanna get me a song with YB. Can’t trust everything that you saw on IG. Just know if I diss you, I made sure you know that I hit you like I’m on your caller ID.”

Earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy reportedly targeted the 2014 Forest Hills Drive artist in his track “F**k the Industry Pt. 2.” He appeared to accuse Cole of ghosting a collaboration request. “J a h**, that n**ga played it cold like he was gon’ do a feature. So I texted his line, a muscle sign. I swear it’s gon’ be nice to meet you,” YB rapped.

In September, fans also pointed out that Cole may have responded in his recent verse on Lil Yachty’s “The Secret Recipe.”

However, the hip hop mainstay’s manager, Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, immediately dispelled those notions on social media. “I’m pretty sure this is [cap]. Not sure how y’all heard that Cole verse and put that together, impressive,” he tweeted.

Elsewhere on “First Person Shooter,” Cole offered his take on the industry’s big three debate, which often includes Kendrick Lamar and Drake. “Love when they argue the hardest MC, is it K-Dot, is it Aubrey, or me? We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammed Ali,” he proclaimed.