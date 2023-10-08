News Photo:Timothy Norris / Contributor via Getty Images Kevin Gates Goes Viral After Spitting In A Fan's Mouth Onstage / 10.08.2023

Yesterday (Oct. 7), Kevin Gates had the internet talking after a video of him bringing a fan onstage and spitting in her mouth. The woman brought on set is rumored to be in the early stages of her pregnancy.

Gates is known for his hilarious interviews and conversation-starting antics on the stage. During his last tour, the “2 Phones” emcee went viral for dry-humping the air, simulating sexual actions to get his women fans riled up. While many thought that was a bit much, this new development takes the cake. Most fans in the video seemed to be alarmed by the shocking exchange.

Fans of Gates are coming to expect these types of activities at this point. One fan on social media mentioned, “That video of that girl letting Kevin Gates spit in her mouth is disgusting,” while another Twitter user exclaimed, “Kevin Gates spitting in that pregnant lady’s mouth is beyond sick, and her fully complying is even worse. She belongs in prison.”

Other users went even further in detailing how they felt about the Portsmouth, Virginia, tour stop. One commentator said, “Why would a pregnant woman let Kevin Gates spit in her mouth?? Why would ANYONE let Kevin Gates spit in their mouth??” Another woman posted, “Whoever baby mama that is letting Kevin Gates spit in her mouth… I completely understand if you attempted to get sole custody.”

Gates was the topic of conversation over the last summer after he posted a video of his longtime partner during the birth of their child. His statements during his interviews have always left fans puzzled and questioning what is true and what is not. The Baton Rouge representative knows how to get the fans talking. He’s worked with NBA YoungBoy, Kodak Black, French Montana, and many others. He was also seen getting a shout-out from Drake during one of the last shows on his tour with 21 Savage.