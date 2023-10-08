Kevin Gates

Photo:Timothy Norris / Contributor via Getty Images

Kevin Gates Goes Viral After Spitting In A Fan's Mouth Onstage

By Ahmad Davis
  /  10.08.2023

Yesterday (Oct. 7), Kevin Gates had the internet talking after a video of him bringing a fan onstage and spitting in her mouth. The woman brought on set is rumored to be in the early stages of her pregnancy.

Gates is known for his hilarious interviews and conversation-starting antics on the stage. During his last tour, the “2 Phones” emcee went viral for dry-humping the air, simulating sexual actions to get his women fans riled up. While many thought that was a bit much, this new development takes the cake. Most fans in the video seemed to be alarmed by the shocking exchange.

Fans of Gates are coming to expect these types of activities at this point. One fan on social media mentioned, “That video of that girl letting Kevin Gates spit in her mouth is disgusting,” while another Twitter user exclaimed, “Kevin Gates spitting in that pregnant lady’s mouth is beyond sick, and her fully complying is even worse. She belongs in prison.”

Other users went even further in detailing how they felt about the Portsmouth, Virginia, tour stop. One commentator said, “Why would a pregnant woman let Kevin Gates spit in her mouth?? Why would ANYONE let Kevin Gates spit in their mouth??” Another woman posted, “Whoever baby mama that is letting Kevin Gates spit in her mouth… I completely understand if you attempted to get sole custody.”

Gates was the topic of conversation over the last summer after he posted a video of his longtime partner during the birth of their child. His statements during his interviews have always left fans puzzled and questioning what is true and what is not. The Baton Rouge representative knows how to get the fans talking. He’s worked with NBA YoungBoy, Kodak Black, French Montana, and many others. He was also seen getting a shout-out from Drake during one of the last shows on his tour with 21 Savage.

News
Kevin Gates
Kevin Gates

TRENDING
News

Sexyy Red Seemingly Addresses NSFW Instagram Story Leak: "I'm So Heartbroken"

Sexyy Red appeared to deny her involvement on Twitter: “Anybody that [knows] me knows I ...
By Malcolm Trapp
10.05.2023
Music Videos

Drake Drops "8AM In Charlotte" Video Ahead Of New Album

Drake’s ‘For All the Dogs’ is scheduled to drop tomorrow (Oct. 6).
By Malcolm Trapp
10.05.2023
News

Fans React To Drake Seemingly Dissing Rihanna On New Album

Many social media users believe that Drake aimed at former partner and music icon Rihanna ...
By Ahmad Davis
10.07.2023
News

Billboard Names Top 10 Greatest Rappers of All Time

The list includes Drake, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, JAY-Z, and more.
By Devin
02.08.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories