Social Media Reacts To Drake & Joe Budden's Fiery Back-And-Forth On Instagram

Yesterday (Oct. 7), Joe Budden released a new episode of his popular “Joe Budden Podcast.” This particular installment was highly anticipated due to his previous viral critiques of Drake’s albums.

Like clockwork, the former emcee-turned-media personality wasted no time sharing his thoughts about the “Hold On, We’re Going Home” rapper’s latest LP, For All The Dogs. While discussing the project, Budden exclaimed, “[Drake is] rapping for the children,” around the 1:09:47 mark. “I had to look up how old this n**ga was when I finished listening to the album… You’re going to be 37 years old at the end of the month. Get the f**k away from some of these younger n**gas, and stop f**king these 25-year-olds… Why are you still f**king the 25-year-olds? You’re a 37-year-old billionaire.”

In rampant fashion, the Toronto-bred recording artist responded to the clip with a lengthy caption explaining his disdain for the polarizing show lead. Drizzy said, “You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip ’cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this, just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success… a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…”

He continued to give upcoming artists some advice by saying, “I never want anybody in the generations to think that the whole ‘everybody’s entitled to their opinion’ is a real thing. This is a man projecting his self-hate and the fact I did and continue to do everything he wanted to do for himself. If you need it put in simpler terms, I own a 767… he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions.”

Budden responded in short by saying, “You’ll grow up sooner or later. Father Time is undefeated.”

Fans had mixed reviews of the dynamic back-and-forth. One user on social media said, “Joe Budden said, ‘Aye, man, your music isn’t growing,’ and Drake’s response to that was ‘I own a plane.’ LMFAO.” Another highly touted music business professional said, “Joe Budden on his podcast telling Drake to act old, hang out with old n**gas, and get burnt out is probably the worst advice I ever heard someone earnestly give another person lol.”

