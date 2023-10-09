News Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Azealia Banks Slams Drake And Birdman Over Joe Budden Comments / 10.09.2023

Today (Oct. 9), Azealia Banks clapped back at Drake and Birdman over their comments regarding Joe Budden.

The “God’s Plan” rapper dropped his highly anticipated album, For All The Dogs, over the weekend. The 23-song effort contained guest features from Lil Yachty, J. Cole, Bad Bunny, SZA, and more. While reviews were largely positive, Budden seemingly felt Drake was “rapping for children.”

Subsequently, the Grammy winner hit back with a lengthy remark underneath DJ Akademiks’ repost. Birdman also spoke on the situation via his Instagram Story. It read, “[Joe Budden], calm down, brother. You not built [for] this gangsta s**t.”

Banks took issue with the pair’s responses and offered her commentary via an extensive series of posts. The “Luxury” artist explained, “Does Drake know his nose job and liposuction is not hip hop? Does Drake know that no one who actually understands hip hop — a culture born from [the] oppressed, really [cares] about his soft-toothed, colonized, confused, mixed-race facsimile attempts to exhibit the true authenticity of an actual MC? Does Drake know his desperate attempts to gangsterize Canadian ‘street life’ is an all-encompassing failure in and of itself?”

In a separate Story, she wrote, “Also, can hip hop get ANYMORE TRASHY? Does Birdman know how low IQ, tacky, and how much of a f**king loser he looks [like] threatening Joe Budden via the internet? Like… You can get arrested for that, Birdman.”

It continued, “Can [you] just make some more Lugz and quit threatening people online before you get arrested? [S**t] like that really makes the genre look trashy and low budget as hell, and sorry… You’ve kinda just made it so hot that if anything happens to Joe Budden, it’s certainly getting traced back to you and Drake.”

Later, Banks cited the musician’s mother, Sandi Graham, for the way he behaved. She said, “Honestly, if Drake’s mother was Black, he’d probably not be so corny. White mom syndrome is very real.”

Earlier today, fans also speculated that Drizzy took another shot at Budden in his latest caption. He wrote, “I thank God for this life and not having to come to rushed conclusions on Best Buy podcast mics.”