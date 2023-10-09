News Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images and John Lamparski / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Seemingly Slights Joe Budden Again In New Social Media Post / 10.09.2023

Drake and Joe Budden are seemingly deepening their social media conflict. The feud ignited after the former MC criticized the Toronto native’s latest LP, For All The Dogs.

On Saturday (Oct. 7), Budden shared, “He’s rapping for the children. I had to look up how old this n**ga was when I finished listening to the album… You gon’ be 37 years old. Get the f**k away from some of these younger n**gas and stop f**king these 25-year-olds… Why are you still f**king the 25-year-olds? You’re a 37-year-old billionaire.”

Drake swiftly retaliated on social media by accusing Budden of having “failed at music.”

Today (Oct. 9), the “8am in Charlotte” artist seemingly continued the dispute by sharing a photo series on Instagram. The last image featured Budden kneeling next to a carrying case. Moreover, the caption read: “I thank God for this life and not having to come to rushed conclusions on Best Buy podcast mics.”

However, the New Jersey native wasn’t the only one targeted. Drake also took a swipe at “Joe Budden Podcast” co-host Parks Vallely. Posting a screenshot of the latter on Instagram, he wrote, “Imagine listening to Mark Zuckerberg tell the next generation about good verses and turnt beats.”

Vallely retorted by revealing he engineered the musician’s 2018 track “Sandra’s Rose,” suggesting that Drake was familiar with his technical expertise.

The “Pump It Up” rapper’s manager, Ian Schwartzman, also entered the fray. On Sunday (Oct. 8), he tweeted, “Joe Budden is the most important figure in media. Unconventional in approach, untethered to any agenda-driven entity, no relationships interfere with his true opinions. No stage name, no act, a former emcee-turned-media mogul with the world constantly listening and watching.

The war of words came amid the anticipated commercial success of For All The Dogs. According to DJ Akademiks, the album is expected to generate 450,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.