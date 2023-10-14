News Photo: Greg Doherty / Stringer via Getty Images Tory Lanez Transferred To A Supermax Correctional Facility In California / 10.14.2023

Rapper Tory Lanez has been relocated to California Correctional Institute, a super-maximum security facility in Tehachapi, California, according to reporter Meghann Cuniff. This move disputes earlier reports that claimed Lanez was in the general population at North Kern State Prison.

“Reports that Lanez was moved to general population at North Kern are false,” Cuniff shared in a tweet on Friday (Oct. 13). She further explained that California Correctional Institute, situated 85 miles southeast of Kern, operates as a supermax prison where the concept of “general population” differs from other facilities.

Where is Tory Lanez currently? It’s not North Kern State Prison anymore. He’s now at the California Correctional Institute in Tehachapi, about 85 miles SE of Kern. As for reports that he’s in the general population, I can’t confirm that, per this email from prison officials. pic.twitter.com/VXuLwuJDYA — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 13, 2023

Lanez’s legal team had initially hoped for him to be placed in the general population at North Kern State Prison. They sought a more “normal” prison experience for him, one that would allow interaction with other inmates in the yard. Instead, Lanez was isolated due to celebrity status, landing him in “Administrative Segregation.”

The Canadian rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, continues to battle the 10-year prison sentence he received this past summer. Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of felony assault for shooting and injuring hip hop mainstay Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. Earlier this week, his lawyers submitted a new bail motion as part of an ongoing appeal process.

After the sentencing, Meg said, “If the defendant would have spent a quarter of the past few years showing contrition for his crimes, perhaps I could have healed sooner. Instead, I spiraled into a dark and angry place where I thought my life was worthless, and I felt loneliness and shame. Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

However, Cuniff claims that the chances of bail approval for the 31-year-old rapper are slim. “The arguments are nearly identical to the motion Judge Herriford rejected at the Sept. 14 hearing,” she said. The motion didn’t mention residential rehab for alcoholism, an issue Lanez admitted to earlier, but instead asked for the rapper to rent an “exotic home” in Los Angeles under house arrest.