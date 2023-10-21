News Photo:Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images NLE Choppa's Mother Gives Update After Not Being Able To Contact Him / 10.21.2023

Memphis rapper NLE Choppa sparked widespread concern after his mother, Angela Potts, took to Instagram on Friday (Oct. 20), asking fans if they had any news about his whereabouts. “Y’all help me pray over my child,” Potts wrote. “I ain’t talked to this boy in hours, and he usually doesn’t do this. One thing I know about my son is that he doesn’t go ghost for any reason. If you all hear from him, PLEASE CONTACT ME ASAP!”

Shortly after, the rapper’s management issued a similar plea on his Twitter account. “Contact Momma Choppa via Instagram if you hear from NLE Choppa! -Management,” the post read. The messages immediately alarmed fans and social media users, who began sharing well-wishes and speculating about the 20-year-old’s safety.

Thankfully, Potts returned to social media early on Saturday (Oct. 21) to provide an update. “Thank you for the PRAYERS and SUPPORT,” she wrote. “Choppa’s okay. He just needed a minute but didn’t communicate it to his loved ones.”

This incident follows a few clapbacks on social media on the young emcee’s Instagram Story. It seemed as if some of the negative comments started to get under his skin. Despite the temporary panic, the “Shotta Flow” bar spitter appears to be in communication with his loved ones.

Potts admitted that the stresses of being the mother of a celebrity can be overwhelming. “I never intended to scare anyone with my post, nor did I expect for people to think he is missing,” she added. She also noted her frustration with her son’s lack of communication, highlighting the immense pressure and scrutiny that comes with fame.

As for NLE Choppa, he has yet to comment on the situation publicly. However, his mother’s update has brought relief across social media for fans of the young rapper. NLE Choppa has collaborated with Lil Wayne, DaBaby, and many more.