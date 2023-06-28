News Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images DaBaby Says He Beat Cancel Culture After Rolling Loud 2021 Comments / 06.28.2023

During his recent appearance on “The Bootleg Kev Podcast,” DaBaby said that he’s finally overcome several years of turbulence and career roadblocks. Both Kev and the rapper agreed that he successfully navigated the perils of “cancel culture.”

Released in May, the North Carolina native’s “SHAKE SUMN” provides tangible evidence of his continued relevance after what was seemingly thought to be a moment of no return.

“The experience has been a test of endurance, yet here we are, still on top where we belong,” DaBaby said. His newfound confidence contrasts with a rocky period following his homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud in July 2021 and his public endorsement of Tory Lanez, who was later convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2022.

The aforementioned incidents marked a significant decline for the rapper, who previously enjoyed commercial success in 2020 with his chart-topping collaboration “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch. Luckily, “SHAKE SUMN” returned the artist to the Billboard Hot 100, a peak he hadn’t scaled since 2022’s “Neighborhood Superstar” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Following the backlash, DaBaby believed that he was being blackballed by the music industry. Baby on Baby 2 saw significantly lower sales than previous projects, moving nearly 100,000 fewer units than its predecessor. In 2020, Blame It On Baby sold approximately 124,000 copies in its first week.

Da Baby last project in 2020 'Blame it on Baby' sold 124K first week. His new project after being blackballed by Ebro, Apple Music is scheduled to do less than 20K. Now yall understand my Ebro convo…. DSPs control who is hot and who is not. Fall out of favor with them.. UR DONE — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 28, 2022

“We got another three pack on the way right now. We got the ‘SHAKE SUMN’ remix. That motherf**ker might drop before you wake up in the morning. I’ma tell you when the camera stops,” DaBaby told Kev. When asked if there was a female rapper appearing in the updated version, he replied, “Yes.”

Eventually, Kev began guessing names and came up with Sexyy Red. Although the “Suge (Yea Yea)” musician claimed that she won’t be on the remix, he added, “Damn, that might’ve been a good pick. I might need to reach out.”