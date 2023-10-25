News Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Tyler, The Creator Calls Out YouTube Over Shorts: "If I Wanted TikTok, I Would Get One" / 10.25.2023

YouTube’s current state has frustrated users, even those who invest in the Premium version. Earlier this month, the company cracked down on adblockers, warning people to disable the privacy-preserving tools in order to watch content.

One vocal critic is Tyler, the Creator, who took to Twitter today (Oct. 25) to air his grievances about the video-sharing platform’s shortcomings. In his tweet, the “EARFQUAKE” artist highlighted the persistent issue of YouTube Shorts appearing on his feed despite paying $13.99 a month.

“I’m paying for Premium; stop showing me Shorts. If I wanted TikTok, I would get one,” Tyler wrote. He elaborated, “Make a setting option where Shorts don’t show up at all… and what happened to the search bar? Y’all show six results, then show trending [clips] or results that have NOTHING to do with my search.”

im paying for premium stop showing me 'shorts' if i wanted tiktok i would get one, make a setting option where shorts dont show up at all…and what happened to the search bar? yall show 6 results then show trending or results that has NOTHING to do with my search @YouTube ily — T (@tylerthecreator) October 25, 2023

His remarks pinpointed many users’ frustration regarding YouTube’s current interface and algorithms. For Tyler, the issue isn’t just the Shorts but also the diminished search functionality. Toward the end of his post, he tagged the platform with a somewhat conciliatory “[I love you].”

Outside of his criticism, Tyler stays busy in both music and fashion. His brand, GOLF WANG, recently opened a new store in London on Oct. 21. The brick-and-mortar location offers a wide range of apparel and accessories, including graphic tees and hoodies to statement sneakers, bags, and skate decks.

Moreover, his music festival, Camp Flog Gnaw, is set to return to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles this November. Artists like Teezo Touchdown, Clipse, PinkPantheress, SZA, and others are confirmed to perform.

While previous years saw the resurgence of major music festivals after COVID-19, Tyler and his team spent time planning for a grand return in 2023. When asked about the decision, the Hawthorne, California native’s manager, Chris Clancy, offered a straightforward explanation to Billboard in October 2022.

“It’s really not that deep,” Clancy said. “Tyler toured all year and was busy with a number of projects. Reading the tea leaves and what’s happening with festivals coming out of the pandemic, we thought it would be best to come back next year.”