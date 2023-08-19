News Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Stringer via Getty Images Social Media Applauds Tyler The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Lineup / 08.19.2023

Tyler The Creator’s highly celebrated Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is making a triumphant comeback this year. Following a hiatus, the unique festival prepares to dazzle fans with a two-day event at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 11-12.

Earlier, the festival’s return announcement was subtly made in Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s music video, “The Hillbillies.” The popular dub of Drake’s standout track “Sticky” helped build hype for the 2023 festival. Now, the lineup’s details are being creatively revealed through a livestream on the Camp Flog Gnaw website. Artists are crafting a mural of the flyer on the side of Tyler’s Golf store in Los Angeles, showcasing the event’s artistic emphasis.

Speculation about headliners Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar — aka The Hillbillies — proved accurate. The festival will also feature TDE’s SZA, plus Tyler The Creator.

This exciting approach to announcing the lineup may be Tyler’s way to atone for 2019’s unexpected obstacle. That year, he attempted to surprise fans with a performance by Drake, only to face a disapproving crowd who had hoped for Frank Ocean, Tyler’s fellow Odd Future alumni.

Fans of the popular festival rushed to Tyler’s replies to share their excitement. One Twitter poster claimed, “You got a Clipse reunion? You deserve everything in life.” Another user claimed that “Seeing Kendrick and Keem on a lineup as “The Hillbillies” is points earned.”

You got a Clipse reunion you deserve everything in life — Dobson 🦋 (@ByDobson) August 18, 2023

Seeing Kendrick and Keem on a lineup as “the hillbillies”

Is points earned. — Wes (@wesley2145_) August 18, 2023

Further down the lineup, additional names are gradually being disclosed as the mural continues to take shape. Past festivals have showcased many talents before they achieved global fame, such as A$AP Rocky, Lana Del Rey, and more.

The names revealed so far are a wide-ranging mix of musicians and bands, including AG Club, Beabadoobee, Cuco, Kali Uchis, Kevin Abstract, Lil Yachty, Rex Orange County, Toro Y Moi, Willow, and many others. The blend of established artists and emerging talents set the stage for a memorable musical extravaganza.