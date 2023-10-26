News Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Yung Miami Shuts Down Critics After "Caresha Please" 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Win / 10.26.2023

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards honored Yung Miami with Best Hip Hop Platform for “Caresha Please” on Oct. 10. It sparked controversy due to the podcast’s limited run of only four episodes at the time.

During today’s (Oct. 26) airing of “The Breakfast Club,” the City Girls member responded to the backlash and shut down any critics who felt she didn’t deserve it. Miami explained, “I work hard. I deserve everything. When I just did my first live podcast, and I was around the corner. It’s new. We [are] in a new time. We [are] in a new generation. I’m bringing something new, so why I don’t deserve it?”

Charlamagne pushed back by highlighting the finite number of episodes that have dropped thus far. However, the past five airings of “Caresha Please” garnered over 15 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most in-demand talk shows on the platform.

Miami responded, “That’s how I want to run my show, though. I want people to wait. I want my s**t to be anticipated. I don’t want to drop every week. You just said you don’t like the way everyone doing it. I want people to anticipate my s**t.”

She added, “I just feel like, as a Black woman, people always discrediting us. Don’t discredit me; I work hard. I’m away from my kids, I get up every morning, [and] I put in the work. I deserve everything that’s coming to me.”

This year’s award category also featured long-standing shows like “Drink Champs,” “The Breakfast Club,” “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game,” and “The Joe Budden Podcast.”

Miami initially responded to the backlash on The Neighborhood Talk‘s comment section. “Damn, y’all hate me bad, but God keep blessing me,” she wrote, adding two smiley emojis.

As a whole, City Girls have been having a monumental year. Last Friday (Oct. 20), they dropped their critically acclaimed third studio album titled RAW. The 18-track project contains features from Kim Petras, Lil Durk, Juicy J, Muni Long, and Usher.