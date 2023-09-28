Offset, DaBaby, and Sexyy Red

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Thomas Cooper / Contributor via Getty Images, Catherine Powell / Stringer via Getty Images

Offset, DaBaby, And Sexyy Red To Perform At 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  09.28.2023

Slated to take place on Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET, BET is pulling out all the stops for its annual Hip Hop Awards. As Fat Joe gears up to host for the second year running, the network rolled out a star-studded lineup of entertainers on Wednesday (Sept. 27).

The announcement revealed heavyweights like Offset and DaBaby as well as rising stars Fivio Foreign, GloRilla, and Sexyy Red as performers. Outside of the relatively fresh faces in the genre, the evening will also see more than just solo acts. BET is set to stage a tribute celebrating So So Def’s 30th anniversary. It will be headlined by Jermaine Dupri and feature iconic names like Bow Wow, Da Brat, and Ludacris.

“This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our yearlong celebration of hip hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion,” Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP of specials, music programming, and music strategy, explained.

She continued, “We are honored by this year’s roster of nominees as they continue to carry the creativity and diversity of hip hop into the future. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments as they take hip hop artistry to new heights.”

Moreover, the network’s original cypher segment is set to make a comeback with a twist. Superproducers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz will present this event’s lyrical battle, which will contain verses from Bun B, Cassidy, and up-and-comers like Lady London and Lola Brooke. Elsewhere, DJs E Feezy and Runna are slated to keep the turntables spinning.

A separate cypher will be hosted by DJ Hed. Nell Grant, Maiya The Don, and That Mexican OT will be featured in this particular freestyle showdown. These acts join the list of top contenders nominated for awards, which includes Cardi B and 21 Savage, leading with 12 nods each. Meanwhile, Drake trails behind the pair with nine.

Additionally, Burna Boy and DJ Khaled clinched seven nods, while J. Cole earned six.

