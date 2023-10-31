News Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images DaBaby Joins Sexyy Red On Stage During Her Hometown Concert / 10.31.2023

Last night (Oct. 30), Sexyy Red brought out former collaborator DaBaby during her St. Louis concert. The pair performed a rendition of “SHAKE SUMN (REMIX)” in a packed arena of fans.

Today (Oct. 31), the North Carolina native shared footage from the show as the crowd sang Red’s verse word for word. He captioned it, “BIG SEXYY [and] BABY. Last night in St. Louis.”

In the comment section, one user likened the “Pound Town” hitmaker to Beyoncé. They wrote, “Technically, Beyoncé performed pregnant. Sexyy Red just doing it from the Section 8 side of the world.”

Another person exclaimed, “The hate she get on the net [doesn’t] match the love she get in person.” Elsewhere, many fans drew attention to the artist’s lack of shoes. One wrote, “She could at least had [on] some tennis shoes.”

This isn’t the first time DaBaby and the “SkeeYee” artist shared the stage. During the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, the former performed a medley of hits from CALL DA FIREMAN EP. Notably, the rapper brought out Red during “SHAKE SUMN (REMIX)” before inviting New Orleans legends Mannie Fresh and Juvenile on stage for “Project B**ch.”

Red is currently on her “Hood Hottest Princess Tour,” which kicked off on Oct. 16 in Boston, Massachusetts. So far, she’s made stops in New York, Detroit, Baltimore, and Philadelphia. The musician is slated to hit Chicago tonight.

Earlier this week, the artist went viral after appearing on the latest installment of “Sundae Conversation.” During her chat with Barstool Sports host Caleb Pressley, Red looked up “vulva” mid-interview after being asked if “coochie” was a medical term.

“That’s just something we say in the hood. What y’all be saying in your community?” she asked. After Pressley answered her question, she responded, “Y’all don’t say that s**t. Vulva. I’m finna look up a vulva. That’s a coochie? Oh, I’ve never heard of that.”