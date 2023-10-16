News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Confirms Pregnancy: "I Got Tired Of Fakin'" / 10.16.2023

On Saturday (Oct. 14), Sexyy Red caught social media’s attention after sharing photos that hinted at a possible pregnancy. Taken backstage with SZA at a concert in the pair’s hometown, the images showed the “SkeeYee” rapper wearing a jumpsuit with her abdomen noticeably protruding.

She captioned, “Team boy or team girl?” Further adding fuel to the speculation, another post from Red read, “Fat ma.”

Immediately, the public had strong reactions. One comment humorously linked the then-alleged pregnancy to Red’s hit song, “Pound Town.” The user said, “She went from ‘Pound Town’ to ultrasound real quick.”

Others expressed concern by pointing to a recently leaked sex tape involving the St. Louis native and questioning the identity of the potential father.

Today (Oct. 16), Red finally confirmed the rumors. On her Instagram Story, she wrote, “I was pregnant [as f**k] on here tryna suck my belly in… I got tired of fakin’.”

The subsequent Story contained an image of the rapper at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. On the red carpet, she wore a top that draped loosely around her torso, complemented by a matching skirt. The artist revealed, “I couldn’t [breathe].”

Furthermore, Red’s inaugural solo show run, “Hood Hottest Princess Tour,” will kick off tonight at The Paradise Rock Club in Boston. It’s slated to make stops in major cities, including Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, and Atlanta before concluding in San Francisco on Nov. 20.

In a recent interview with The Cut, Red spoke about some of the challenges that come with being in the limelight. She explained, “It’s been a minute since I was able to just do something and not get noticed. It’s not fun to me. I can’t really enjoy the party without people bothering me, all in my face. I just want to chill, but I can’t do that. I would have to go disguised just to have fun.”