Halle Bailey And DDG Dress Up As Whitney Houston And Bobby Brown For Halloween

Halle Bailey and DDG have taken a nostalgic route this Halloween. In pictures shared on Instagram today (Oct. 31), the couple dressed up as Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

In the first slide, Halle recreated the late singer’s self-titled album, Whitney. The second saw her and DDG calling back to Houston and Brown’s appearance at the 1993 Billboard Music Awards.

On Sunday (Oct. 29), Halle and her beau went viral after dressing as the iconic characters from the 1993 film Poetic Justice, originally played by Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur. Their resemblance to the characters gained praise from fans, with the “Angel” singer sharing a video on TikTok recreating a scene from the movie.

“Poetic justice, put it in a song,” Halle captioned the series of photos, referencing Kendrick Lamar’s 2012 hit “Poetic Justice.” Check them out below.

Bearing a natural resemblance to Jackson, Halle paid homage to the pop icon several times over the years. In September, the 23-year-old songstress described the “That’s the Way Love Goes” artist as her “inspo always” while attending Pandora’s Diamond District pop-up during NYFW.

Meanwhile, Halle’s sister, Chlöe Bailey, decided to dress as Daenerys Targaryen from “Game of Thrones.” It wasn’t a random choice, given that the duo contributed to “Wolf at Your Door” from the TV show’s 2019 album, For the Throne: Music Inspired by the HBO Series “Game of Thrones.”

Moreover, Halle’s relationship with DDG has been a hot topic since they announced it in 2022. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, the former spoke about how love fuels her music.

“Love has been a really big one for me too because that’s something I’m experiencing for the first time, and it’s, like, ‘Whoa’ in your brain. It’s just fireworks, a spark for creativity,” she explained. “You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love.”