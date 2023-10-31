News Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Ray J Offers To "Fade" Kodak Black Amid Social Media Feud: "It’s A Win-Win For Everybody" / 10.31.2023

Over the weekend, Ray J and Kodak Black found themselves embroiled in a public feud following remarks regarding a visit to Donald Trump’s residence. Since then, the dispute escalated with threats and a challenge to a physical confrontation.

The exchange began after the “I Hit It First” singer commented on DJ Akademiks’ Instagram post featuring a clip of Kodak’s recent “Drink Champs” interview. He expressed concern for the Florida native, pointing out his unpleasant experience during their time at Trump’s house in Mar-a-Lago.

He wrote, “He did the most. They were not happy with the experience [because] he had no guidance and respect. Yo, Wack 100, let’s figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self-destruct.”

In response, Kodak threatened physical violence and said that the R&B artist was lying for attention. He shared, “Ray J, your little a** a b**ch, homie. A n**ga don’t need no help, p**sy a** b**ch. I’m straight, dumba** boy. F**k wrong with you, homie? I’ll beat your little a**.”

During an Instagram Live on Monday (Oct. 30), Ray J addressed the threats by offering to face off with Kodak. He revealed hopes that it would be a catalyst for the rapper to “get his s**t together.”

“What’s crazy is, I feel like you gotta win the fight. So, in order to win the fight, what you gotta do? You gotta train your body, right? So you getting your body right, so you getting back in shape, you getting your sh** together, right?” he said. “So at the end of the day, it’s a win-win for everybody. And I’ll do that just so this n**ga can [get healthy].”

Ray J also claimed to have footage supporting his comments on Kodak’s behavior at Trump‘s residence but mentioned needing “approval from Pastor [Darrell] Scott” before releasing it.

The “No Flockin” artist went on Instagram Live following the situation. However, he refused to speak on the singer’s latest comments. “Nobody even talkin’ ’bout no f**kin’ Ray J,” he noted.