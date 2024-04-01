Kodak Black and GloRilla

Kodak Black Reacts To GloRilla's Raunchy "Finesse (Remix)" Lyrics: "Show Me"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.01.2024

Kodak Black seemingly still hasn’t gotten over GloRilla, whom he’s openly flirted with over the past few years.

Taking to Instagram Live this past Sunday (March 31), the Florida native pressed play on BossMan Dlow’s “Finesse (Remix),” which featured the “Yeah Glo!” artist. “B**ch said she could make her throat stretch. B**ch, show me!” Kodak exclaimed. “F**k you talkin’ ‘bout? How far?”

On the song, GloRilla notably rapped, “I can make my throat stretch, I can make a mess/ Instead ran up a couple hundred thousand, went thirty days no sex/ You know how lame it is to confront me about a n**ga through a text?”

“Please leave Lady Glo and her stretchy throat alone. Thanks. — Management,” one of the top comments read underneath Hollywood Unlocked’s repost. Another user shared, “Kodak is hilarious and has always been!” Interestingly, many of the replies pointed out the “No Flockin” hitmaker’s looks.

“Every time I see a video of Kodak, he looks different, like a shapeshifter,” said one person. In contrast to his recent release from jail or interviews in 2023, where the musician came across as disoriented, the rapper was full of energy in the latest clip.

In 2022, Kodak attempted to shoot his shot at GloRilla while she was on Instagram Live. He commented, “You [probably] ain’t my girl today, but that’s why I love tomorrow,” which most interpreted as a reference to her smash hit “Tomorrow 2.”

It’s also worth mentioning that the artist welcomed his fourth child in February. He and Maranda Johnson welcomed a boy named Prince Kapri, their second kid together.

“I’m happy to be home with my family and my new son,” Kodak shared with TMZ. “It was very special to help deliver a new soul into the world. I know he’s going to be a special person.”

