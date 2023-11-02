News Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images YoungBoy Never Broke Again Reportedly Requests House Arrest Adjustments / 11.02.2023

After nearly two years of home confinement, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has reportedly urged the court to ease his house arrest conditions.

According to an article published by AllHipHop today (Nov. 2), YoungBoy cited significant tolls on his mental health and musical career. The Baton Rouge native found himself in legal troubles following a 2020 police investigation. It resulted in charges of firearms and narcotics possession.

Subsequent apprehension and a federal indictment further led to a strict house arrest in Utah starting in October 2021.

Per the outlet, YoungBoy’s confinement constrains his ability to record new music, shoot videos, and make personal appearances. They also noted that the conditions only permit the artist to leave his residence for specific reasons.

The rapper’s lawyer, James P. Manasseh, gave a statement. He explained, “Being confined to his home and unable to complete his employment obligations has led to great anxiety, depression, [and] loss of weight and sleep. [YoungBoy Never Broke Again] has been visibly stressed and has expressed concern and loss of hope that he will be able to return to his contracted employment obligation.”

YoungBoy’s request for leniency came after a year of complying with his pre-trial conditions, especially since his acquittal on federal gun charges in July 2022. The proposed modifications aim to broaden the definition of “employment-related activities” and allow the musician greater flexibility to fulfill his professional duties.

In a February interview with Billboard, the “Kacey Talk” artist described his house arrest as “the best thing that ever happened.” He noted, “I like to just stay in one small space where I don’t have to worry about anything that’s not safe.”

Despite legal hurdles, YoungBoy’s musical output hasn’t dwindled. Recently, he announced his fourth LP of 2023, Decided 2. The project is slated to drop on Nov. 10 and was teased with “Return of Goldie” on Wednesday (Nov. 1).