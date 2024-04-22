News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Kid Cudi Hospitalized With Broken Foot After Jumping Off Stage At Coachella / 04.22.2024

Kid Cudi was forced to end his Coachella performance early this weekend after sustaining a foot injury during his set. The rapper confirmed the incident late Sunday (April 21) night.

On Twitter, Cudi wrote, “Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show. Just leaving the hospital. Never broken a bone before, so this is all a bit crazy.” He also expressed gratitude for the support from fans: “I wanna thank [you] all for your concerns and well wishes! I love y’all, man. I heard y’all still raging when I was offstage. Made me smile big.”

The injury occurred as Cudi performed “Pursuit Of Happiness” at the Sahara Tent. Notably, he was added to Coachella’s weekend two lineup several days prior. As seen in a fan-captured video, the musician jumped from the stage and landed awkwardly. Security personnel swiftly carried him away from the scene to receive medical attention.

Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show. 🤦🏾‍♂️ just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big 🥹 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) April 22, 2024

@vanilla.bean11 Kid Cudi at Coachella 2024 – incredible performance but he fell when he tried to jump off the stage toward the end of his set ❤️‍🩹 #coachella2024 #kidcudi ♬ original sound – Olivia

Sunday marked Cudi’s first appearance at the festival since 2019. Promoting his recent LP, INSANO (NITRO MEGA), the Cleveland emcee’s set included the live debut of songs such as “MOON MAN S**T” and “SUPERBOY.”

Ice Spice, Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert, Chlöe Bailey, Ken Carson, Tinashe, and Lil Yachty were among the other acts who hit the stage at Coachella that same weekend.

Cudi is expected to embark on his “INSANO WORLD TOUR” in June. The global trek is slated to visit major cities like Nashville, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Detroit, and Boston. He’ll travel overseas in 2025, with stops in London, Paris, Berlin, and Milan, to name a few. Supporting acts include Pusha T, Jaden, and EARTHGANG.

The “Day ‘N’ Nite” hitmaker also worked on an upcoming film project titled MaXXXine, which is scheduled to debut on July 5. He shared a trailer for the slasher earlier this month.