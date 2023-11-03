News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Pardison Fontaine Seemingly Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Cheating Rumors / 11.03.2023

In the wake of Megan Thee Stallion’s new single “Cobra,” Pardison Fontaine seemingly addressed speculation about his supposed role in the song’s narrative with a social media post.

The songwriter shared a clip of Future on his Instagram Story. In the video, the Atlanta rapper can be heard saying, “It’s an evil world we live in.” The ambiguous remark arrived amid rumors of infidelity that ensnared Fontaine after the track’s release.

In “Cobra,” Megan pulled no punches about her personal life and the challenges she had to overcome. Detailing a scene of betrayal, the Houston native rapped, “Never thought a b**ch like me would ever hit rock bottom/ Man, I miss my parents, way too anxious, always cancel my plans/ Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’/ Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this s**t I can take.”

Although she didn’t mention names, listeners were quick to direct their ire at Fontaine, one of her most recent high-profile romances. The lyrics led to intense fan scrutiny, particularly underneath Fontaine’s latest Instagram posts, which he later disabled comments on.

On Twitter, the songwriter also faced a sizeable amount of backlash and hate. One user wrote, “Pardi cheating on Megan in her own bed while the public was dragging her to hell and back because she was shot? And to then get with a supporter, [Jada Kingdom], of the man who shot her?”

Another stated, “Pardison, you will begin to cough in 10 days.” Elsewhere, one person chimed in, “Pardison Fontaine, you will begin to feel a sharp pain within the next four hours.”

I fell asleep before midnight so I’m a little late……but Pardi cheating on Megan in her own bed while the public was dragging her to hell and back because she was shot? And to then get with a supporter of the man who shot her? Pardison Fontaine, the bitch you are…. pic.twitter.com/N0TCP2OZn0 — Dumpster Baby 👶🏽 (@makeupbyjoxlyn) November 3, 2023

Pardison you will begin to cough in 10 days . — mayor of dallas 👨‍✈️ (@therisinggemini) November 3, 2023

Pardison Fontaine, you will begin to feel a sharp pain within the next 4 hours — ethu 🇸🇸🇸🇩🇵🇸 (@thandoIwethu) November 3, 2023

The couple’s split earlier this year went largely without public comment from either party. However, Megan’s lyrical exposé rekindled interest in their breakup’s circumstances.

Past moments, such as a poem Fontaine dedicated to Megan, have also come under new scrutiny. Some fans speculated it to be an attempt to reconcile after the supposed infidelity. Since then, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper has been seen with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku, suggesting that she’s already closed that chapter of her love life.