News Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Urges Barbz To "Never Threaten Anyone" And Focus On 'Pink Friday 2' / 11.06.2023

As Nicki Minaj prepares for the release of her much-anticipated album Pink Friday 2, she took a moment to address her fanbase with a message about their conduct online. On Sunday (Nov. 5), the rapper encouraged her followers to refrain from threatening behavior.

On her Instagram Story, Minaj said, “Dear Barbz, be sure to never threaten anyone on my behalf. Whether on the internet or in person. Whether in jest or not. I don’t [and] never have condoned that.”

She later redirected the focus to the upcoming launch of her new LP. It’s slated to release on Dec. 8, which is also her 41st birthday. Minaj shared her excitement with the fans, “It feels so surreal [and] euphoric. Wishing you blessings on blessings.”

Pink Friday 2 was initially supposed to come out on Oct. 20 before later being rescheduled for Nov. 17. Although the aforementioned dates didn’t stick, the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” rapper explained why during an Instagram Live session in October.

She told her audience, “I have never in my life been so in love with something that I’m working on.” The new debut date also aligned more closely with the launch of Minaj’s upcoming fragrance. It’s set to release on Dec. 13 and 26 via J.C. Penney and Amazon, respectively.

Over the weekend, the musician also hinted at the possibility of another project coming out ahead of her fifth studio album. As Rap-Up previously reported, Minaj teased a number of tracks dating as far back as 2020 on her Instagram Live.

On Saturday (Nov. 4), she tweeted, “I think an EP with these songs is actually a great idea, [Republic Records].”

Another, now-deleted post read, “The Barbz is like the rich kid everybody in the school is jealous of. The ones whose parents actually took them on vacation for summer break [and s**t]. They always get the new clothes, and their parents grease their faces before they go to school. Hair neatly done [and] don’t smell like piss.”