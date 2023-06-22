Music Videos Screenshot from Fridayy’s “Don’t Give It Away” video Fridayy Enlists Chris Brown For "Don't Give It Away" Visuals / 06.22.2023

In a highly anticipated announcement on Wednesday (June 21), Philly’s own Fridayy secured his place in XXL’s Freshman Class of 2023 — an accolade that accentuates his rapid rise as a multi-dimensional force in the music industry. Merging R&B melodies with rap bravado, the Def Jam signee is proving to be a maverick in the game.

Building on the momentum, he released the captivating music video for “Don’t Give It Away,” featuring genre staple Chris Brown. Serving as a teaser from Fridayy’s impending debut LP, the record boasts a snappy guitar loop weaving around a distinctive glitch-infused beat.

“Don’t give it away. You know it’s mine, tell me who gon’ make you feel this way. So many times I f**ked up with you, but I’m done with the games. Act like I wanted you to leave, but girl, I need you to stay. Don’t give it away, no, no,” the pair sings in the chorus.

The emerging artist’s relaxed vocals ride the groove, delivering the reminder, “Shorty, you know you can have it your way. You be actin’ different after foreplay.” Directed by Roy Woods’ The.97, it positions Fridayy and Brown amid a bustling casino, embodying the song’s theme of emotional restraint.

Matching the musician’s simmering delivery with his mesmerizing falsetto, Brown complements the track, resulting in an electrifying, up-tempo R&B anthem slated to dominate the summer soundtracks. Since its release, “Don’t Give It Away” already raked in over 4 million streams on Spotify alone and debuted at No. 22 on the Hot R&B Songs chart last week.

Rounding out a stellar start to 2023, Fridayy performed alongside DJ Khaled at this year’s Grammys and bagged three nominations in the process. His late-night TV debut was marked by an “SNL” appearance with Lil Baby in promotion of their collaborative single “Forever” earlier in February. Last month, he also teamed up with Khi Infinite for “Countin’ On You” from the FAST X soundtrack.