Ty Dolla Sign Says Kanye West Joint Album Is "Coming Real Soon" / 11.13.2023

Ty Dolla Sign updated fans on his upcoming collaborative album with Kanye West over the weekend. While addressing the crowd during a recent performance, he indicated its debut is imminent.

In a clip shared on Twitter, the singer stated, “I just landed on a flight from Saudi Arabia. I’ve been out there recording a part of my album with my brother, Ye. And that’s coming real soon.”

Initially slated for a mid-October release, the project faced delays as the artists searched for distributors. Additionally, a planned listening event on Nov. 3 was abruptly canceled. Sources at Billboard cited logistical issues, including planning with local authorities and insurance policy considerations, as contributing factors.

The joint effort also drew attention due to West’s current label-free status following his departure from Def Jam in 2021 and his controversial public remarks. Particularly, the rapper made a number of anti-Semitic comments on Twitter and during his interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

In response to news that the pair were shopping for a distributor, Rick Ross expressed interest in signing the Chicago native to his Maybach Music Group imprint. He said, “I just had an amazing idea, a boss idea. This is something that’s extremely realistic to me. We’ve created amazing masterpieces in the past. The boss, Ricky Rozay, I’m interested in signing Kanye West. Maybach Music. Ye, what’s up? Talk to me. Let’s make history, baby.”

West is known for recording in unique environments, as evidenced by his work on ye in Wyoming and segments of Donda at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The latter was RIAA-certified platinum in 2022. It also boasted features from Lil Durk, Vory, Lil Baby, The Weeknd, JAY-Z, and DaBaby, among others.

Meanwhile, Ty Dolla Sign’s last project arrived in the form of Cheers to the Best Memories with dvsn. The 11-track LP contained guest appearances from YG, Mac Miller, and Rauw Alejandro.