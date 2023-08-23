News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images 50 Cent Wants More Fans To Throw Bras Onstage: "Treat Me Like I’m Drake" / 08.23.2023

50 Cent is experiencing a bit of bra envy. The G-Unit mogul is currently electrifying stages on his “The Final Lap Tour.” However, he found himself longing for the kind of adoration that Drake receives on his “It’s All a Blur Tour,” which has included an array of undergarments thrown onstage.

In a video posted to Instagram today (Aug. 23), the Queens native jokingly expressed dissatisfaction with his present treatment. “Somebody help me with my feet, please,” he stated. “They don’t treat Drake like this. They don’t treat muthaf**kin’ Drake like this.”

Fif continued, “Drake, they throw him bras. What do I get? Aye, could you please go get me some Drake fans? S**t just don’t feel right. I need to feel special around here. I need them to treat me like I’m Drake. Drake gets bras every night! I used to get bras [at] the beginning of my career.”

Fif’s yearning for similar attention became a humorous focal point. Approaching a staff member, he inquired, “What do you do?” When the man replied that he was responsible for sorting out the setlist, the musician responded, “This is your fault.” Subsequently, he made a request, “Can we coordinate a production that’s hot enough for me to get bras every night like Drake?”

Despite his mock grievance, 50 Cent’s show run has been successful in its own right. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’, the rapper brought out other acts like J. Cole, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, DaBaby, and more. Busta Rhymes recently praised “The Final Lap Tour” for accumulating ticket sales of “840,000 in one week.”

The voyage heads to Houston, Texas on Thursday (Aug. 24), making its way through the South West and West Coast. The North American leg will wrap up on Sept. 22, followed by dates in Europe, India, Australia, and New Zealand.