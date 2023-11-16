News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and David Livingston / Stringer via Getty Images Cardi B Defends Will Smith Amid Sexuality Rumors: "[He] Is Very Unproblematic" / 11.16.2023

On Wednesday (Nov. 15) night, Cardi B seemingly shared disappointment with Tasha K amid their ongoing legal dispute.

Her reaction followed the blogger’s recent interview featuring comments about Will Smith. In a clip posted on Sunday (Nov. 13), a man claiming to be the actor’s former associate, Brother Bilaal, alleged that he walked in on the Men In Black star having intercourse with Duane Martin.

During an Instagram Live, Cardi appeared to be alluding to the viral footage. “I don’t like how I got fooled a couple of weeks ago… Some people just never change,” she explained. “I don’t like what people be doing to Will Smith.”

The rapper continued, “I be feeling like Will Smith is very unproblematic, and I feel like he [has] a nice heart. And that’s the thing, I found out that Will Smith is a Libra… Libras, we be getting tried, we be getting tried, and then when we outburst, we outburst so f**king heavy that we become the ones in the wrong.”

Will Smith will WISH this interview NEVER happened! This is one of the closest people to Will aside from Jada to sit down and tell all about him. From meeting Jada, Tupac, Will’s sexuality and manhood size, he KNOWS and TELLS it ALL‼️@bopulent You can watch this FULL interview… pic.twitter.com/uSjwqB2j8V — Tasha K | UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) November 14, 2023

Cardi also criticized the lack of verification in reporting, discussing the impact of false claims on mental health. “We go so crazy, people be like, ‘Oh my God! What the f**k? Oh, this b**ch is really crazy. Oh, this n**ga is f**king crazy, for real.’ I feel like y’all doing that to Will Smith,” she added.

While Cardi didn’t directly mention Tasha K, her comments came in the context of a previous Twitter Spaces in October. Fans speculated that the artist was feeling sympathetic for the internet personality despite her never explicitly stating the issue.

In an interview with “The Breakfast Club” on Wednesday, Jada Pinkett Smith refuted Bilaal’s allegations. “Let me just say this. It’s ridiculous, right? And it’s nonsense,” the actress said. “This is a person that tried a shakedown, a money shakedown that didn’t work. We’re gonna take legal action because it’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody versus just making up salacious, malicious stories.”