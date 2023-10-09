News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Tasha K Still Required To Pay Cardi B $4 Million After Bankruptcy Filing / 10.09.2023

In legal documents obtained over the weekend, a Florida judge rejected Tasha K’s penury claim, upholding the $4 million settlement she owes to Cardi B. The ruling revealed that the blogger’s debt is non-dischargeable, even under her previously filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year.

“Defendant does not appear to dispute that the awards in the Amended Defamation Judgment made against her individually or jointly and severally are non-dischargeable,” the New York rapper’s lawyers shared.

The dispute originated in 2019 when Cardi sued the internet personality for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress after she disseminated false accusations against the musician in several videos.

Although unable to clear the multimillion-dollar settlement, uncertainties still loom over an additional $500,000 in punitive damages against Tasha’s company, Kebe Studios. The matter is slated to undergo further review in a Florida pretrial conference set for Jan. 9.

“Defendant asks for a new trial, saying that there was insufficient evidence for the jury verdict against her, but as she all but admits, she didn’t make either of the required post-verdict motions in the district court,” the appeal tribunal stated. “She never tells us where in the 5,500-page record the district court’s alleged errors can be found. Because Kebe’s brief falls well short of what we require, she has abandoned this argument.”

Legally, this was barely even an issue. As Cardi's lawyers said in their motion for partial summary judgment: "Defendant does not appear to dispute that the awards in the Amended Defamation Judgment made against her individually or jointly and severally are non-dischargeable." pic.twitter.com/uZHGdtcKG5 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 8, 2023

Previously, Tasha attempted to resolve the outstanding amount by proposing a payment plan. However, the “Bongos” hitmaker rejected the offer. Cardi argued that the blogger’s own statements led to the sizable debt.

“Defendant was given multiple opportunities to retract the false and defamatory statements and videos, but defendant steadfastly refused to do so,” read Cardi’s objections filed through her attorney, per HipHopDX.

On a brighter note, the musician’s “Bongos” collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion debuted at No. 4 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart in September.