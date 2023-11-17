News Bravo / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Shuts Down Music Hiatus Rumors: "Ya Know Where To Catch Me" / 11.17.2023

On Thursday (Nov. 16) evening, Cardi B took a moment to shut down rumors that she was taking a break from music.

She wrote on Twitter, “I never said I was taking a hiatus… I’m just continuing with my social media break, as I have been for the last few weeks… Not sure why that’s causing such a ruckus. [Babygirl], ya know where to catch me!”

Cardi initially revealed that she would be stepping away from her online accounts in September. During a Twitter Spaces stream, the rapper revealed, “I feel like people on social media are f**king crazy and bananas, and I feel like they gonna drive me crazy.”

She continued, “There’s a whole bunch of people that was in the f**king slow class, and ya’ll not gonna make me motherf**kin’ feel like ya’ll. They ain’t gonna make me feel like them, so I just have to get the f**k off this s**t.”

Despite saying she was done with internet platforms, Cardi went on Instagram Live this past Wednesday (Nov. 15). There, she seemingly alluded to recent events related to Will Smith, who reemerged under public scrutiny since Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Worthy” book tour.

The “Bodak Yellow” artist explained, “I be feeling like Will Smith is very unproblematic, and I feel like he [has] a nice heart. And that’s the thing, I found out that Will Smith is a Libra… Libras, we be getting tried, we be getting tried, and then when we outburst, we outburst so f**king heavy that we become the ones in the wrong.”

On the music front, Cardi dropped “Bongos” with Megan Thee Stallion in September. She performed the track at the 2023 MTV VMAs later that month.

The rapper also hinted at the possibility of new tunes dropping before the year ends. “I was thinking about, you know, being really quiet, being really private,” she announced in an audio clip reported by Billboard. “But I don’t know. Maybe I should just put a lil’ something something out before the year ends.”