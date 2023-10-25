News Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images Cardi B To Headline TikTok's In The Mix Live Event / 10.25.2023

Cardi B is slated to headline TikTok’s first-ever global live music event, In The Mix. Scheduled for Dec. 10 at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, the affair aims to spotlight emerging talent from the social media platform’s Elevate program. Joining the New York rapper on stage will be Anitta, Charlie Puth, and Niall Horan.

In addition to performances, In The Mix will offer interactive experiences for attendees. Mimicking the app’s interface, a For You feed will be set up at the venue. Furthermore, those who can’t make it to Arizona can catch a livestream that will feature other popular creators and influencers.

Paul Hourican, the company’s global head of music partnerships and programming, elaborated on the vision behind In The Mix. “No other platform mixes music, creativity, and community like TikTok. Our vision is to bring the mix of the For You page to life for fans at the venue and around the world. We’ve got the best artists, the best production team, and the biggest music-loving community all in one place,” he said in a press release.

Also participating will be rising artists like Kaliii, Isabel LaRosa, Sam Barber, and Lu Kala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TikTok (@tiktok)

In related news, Cardi has kept pretty busy over the last couple of months. Earlier this year, she featured on Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again,” which landed at No. 1 on the R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart. She teamed up with FendiDa Rappa for “Point Me 2” in July and worked with Offset on “JEALOUSY” later that month.

Cardi also shared her first lead single of 2023 with the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “Bongos.” It marked the duo’s most recent joint effort since 2020’s “WAP.” The September release managed to land at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Regarding the instrumental, Cardi told “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans, “I don’t know if I realized [its] potential to be a hit. As soon as I heard it, I was like, ‘Aye, aye, like a drum.’ I automatically liked it. Even with my mans, even with my husband, I be playing him [songs]. Not every day, but we go to the studio a lot, so it’s like, ‘What you been working on? What you been playing on?’ Then he heard the song, he’s like, ‘Oh, this is fire.’”