News Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images, David Crotty / Contributor via Getty Images and Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Seemingly Disses Kanye West, Pusha T And Joe Budden On New EP / 11.17.2023

Fans speculated that Drake took aim at some of his former industry rivals on For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition. The six-song project dropped today (Nov. 17), with a number of lines that appeared to be aimed at Kanye West, Joe Budden and Pusha T.

Drake explicitly name-drops West’s moniker in “Red Button” while referencing their on-and-off truce. He rapped, “Every time you need me for a boost, I never hesitated/ Every time that Yeezy called a truce, he had my head inflated/ Thinkin’ we gon’ finally peace it up and get to levitatin’/ Realize that everything premeditated.”

Although the two artists collaborated on songs like “Forever” and “Glow,” things began to sour amid Drake’s feud with Pusha. West produced the Virginia-raised artist’s “Infrared,” which contained direct shots at the five-time Grammy winner. They allegedly traded subliminals on cuts like 2018’s “No Mistakes” and “No Stylist,” 2021’s “Betrayal” and more.

Both Drake and West came together in 2022 for the Free Larry Hoover Concert, which signaled a temporary end to their beef. However, rumors of tension reemerged after the former debuted “Search & Rescue” in April, which sampled Kim Kardashian.

Elsewhere in Scary Hours 3, the musician seemingly addressed his conflict with Pusha in “Wick Man.” There, Drake’s lyrics appeared to allude to their past exchanges, particularly referring to when the G.O.O.D. Music lyricist mocked Noah “40” Shebib’s health on “Story of Adidon.” “Man, I remember n**gas was jokin’ ’bout some tick, tick / And now that rapper broke as f**k, that boy statistic,” Drizzy rapped.

Budden may have also received Drake’s attention. In “Stories About My Brother,” he may have alluded to the podcast host’s criticism of his musical direction. The 37-year-old spat, “Imagine us gettin’ our validation from an ex-musician searchin’ for recognition / Same story every time, they heckle in repetition / I’m top of the mountain, these n**gas still down at base camp, they planning they expedition.”