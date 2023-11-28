News Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Teyana Taylor Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors After Award Show Appearance: "That Pee Pouch Ain’t Nothing To Play [With]" / 11.28.2023

Teyana Taylor recently addressed rumors about her being pregnant amid her ongoing divorce from Iman Shumpert.

At the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday (Nov. 27) night, Taylor was photographed in a form-fitting black dress. Subsequently, it sparked speculation among fans that she was possibly expecting a baby.

Responding to the rumors, the songstress clarified in the comments of Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post. She wrote, “Auntey ain’t preggo, y’all! I just had to pee. Y’all know that pee pouch ain’t nothing to play [with]. My kangaroo pouch a**.”

Notably, Taylor was nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance for her role in A Thousand and One at the Gotham Awards but did not win. The film itself was vying for Best Picture but lost. However, A. V. Rockwell received the Breakthrough Director Award for the crime drama.

In recent years, the “Gonna Love Me” hitmaker has been growing her influence outside of music. She was also featured in White Men Can’t Jump in May and will appear in The Book of Clarence next year. The latter is directed by Jeymes Samuel and slated to come out on Jan. 12, 2024.

Taylor’s recent fan interaction came in the wake of her divorce proceedings with Shumpert. Although the couple announced their split in September, she reportedly filed for divorce in January secretly.

According to court documents, the singer accused Shumpert of infidelity, cruelty, and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior during their marriage, along with emotional and mental abuse. Following the surfacing of the divorce papers, Taylor requested privacy for herself and her family.

“I mind my business, don’t bother nobody, and y’all know I have never played about my children, family, and our privacy,” she shared on Twitter. “I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs, etc. So everyone claiming ‘Teyana said’ didn’t get any statements directly from me. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public.”