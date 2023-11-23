News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Iman Shumpert Seemingly Reacts To Teyana Taylor's Divorce Filing For Alleged Emotional And Mental Abuse / 11.23.2023

In January, Teyana Taylor reportedly filed for divorce from Iman Shumpert months before publicly announcing their separation in September.

On Wednesday (Nov. 22), TMZ revealed that Taylor accused Shumpert of “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.” The songstress also alleged that Shumpert was “extremely emotionally and mentally abusive towards her” and that their union is “irretrievably broken.”

In the court documents, Taylor claimed that she diminished her career to maintain peace in their relationship as Shumpert grew resentful of her success. She stated that she turned down work opportunities because he “did not want her to work,” yet he complained when she stopped post-childbirth.

Despite a brief reconciliation, Shumpert’s alleged insecurities continued as his NBA career declined. Notably, Taylor previously filed for divorce in 2022 but withdrew it after one day.

Today (Nov. 23), Shumpert seemingly responded to the situation on Instagram. He posted a meme of Joe Budden checking his phone in the pool.

The couple originally met in 2011 and married in 2016. They share two daughters: Iman Tayla and Rue Rose. The “Gonna Love Me” hitmaker is also seeking primary physical custody, joint legal custody and child support.

In a September Instagram post, Taylor addressed the separation, refuting infidelity rumors. “Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000 percent clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children,” she wrote.

The caption continued, “Most importantly, we are FAMILY [and] in the 10 [years] together, seven [years] married, we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all a**es out [of] the group chat, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully and peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand, and it’s unfair to all parties involved.”