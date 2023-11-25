News THE HAPA BLONDE / Contributor via Getty Images Fans React To Teyana Taylor's Statement Confirming Divorce From Iman Shumpert / 11.25.2023

On Friday (Nov. 24), Teyana Taylor confirmed that she has indeed filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Iman Shumpert. The popular multi-hyphenate took to her Instagram story to say, “I mind my business, don’t bother nobody and y’all know I have never played about my children, family and our privacy.”

She continued, “I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs, etc. So everyone claiming ‘Teyana said’ didn’t get any statements directly from me. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public.”

Regarding how hard it is to deal with the public issue, Taylor stated, “It is very heartbreaking that someone would take the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see.” She continued the statement on her Instagram story, saying, “However, protecting my family is one thing I’ve always done, and for my children, I will continue to do so.”

This will be the FIRST and LAST time I speak on this matter. pic.twitter.com/3ROjWazGM2 — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) November 24, 2023

The Kanye West collaborator closed her statement by expressing, “Please, if y’all love y’all play nieces Junie & Rue like y’all have shown, please allow myself and my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace, Love y’all.”

The developing news about the divorce saddened fans on social media. One fan claimed, “Yall notice it’s never the man trying to protect their family image? It’s usually them who caused the public embarrassment, and then the woman does everything in their power to protect them while the man stays silent. Dont care to clear it up or nothing [shaking my head], let him do it.”

Another fan mentioned, “She saying stop obsessing over celebs and mind your d**n business because they human and they children ain’t got nothing [to] do with the fame so respect and keep it moving. If it don’t affect you, then keep it toot toot and beep beep.”