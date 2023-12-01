News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott Says His Audemars Piguet-Cactus Jack Watch Was Four Years In The Making / 12.01.2023

Audemars Piguet teamed up with Travis Scott’s label, Cactus Jack, to launch a limited-edition Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch on Thursday (Nov. 30). Nicknamed “The Chocolate AP,” the timepiece was distinguished by its rich brown ceramic build and 41mm case.

It also featured the luxury brand’s iconic silhouette, adorned with eight white gold hexagonal screws on the bezel. Meanwhile, the sapphire dial boasted open-worked Calibre 5135 movement, enhanced with rhodium and pink gold-hued components.

Incorporating Cactus Jack’s emblematic graphics, the timepiece’s design replaced the traditional moon phase at the 6 o’clock subdial with a smiley face. It was complemented by a textured calfskin strap engraved with signatures from both AP and Scott.

Discussing the collaboration, the Houston native said, “Watchmaking, to me, is the ultimate combo of engineering, fashion, tech, and design — a harmony of precision, craftsmanship, and perfect timing. I approached this collaboration similar to sampling or starting a beat, taking inspiration from classics while introducing innovation to push them into the future.”

He added, “I’m beyond amped about the results, a first-ever for the iconic Royal Oak. For it to be my brother Francois’ final project as CEO of AP makes it even more epic. We are sending him out with a mega f**king epic mic drop.”

On Instagram, the rapper wrote, “It took me and the gang four years, and now it’s time, literally. Never been more excited. From Houston to Switzerland.” Similar to Scott’s past endeavors with Nike and Dior, the collaboration is limited.

Earlier this year, the artist dropped his eagerly awaited album, UTOPIA. The project featured Beyoncé, SZA, Drake, Teezo Touchdown, The Weeknd, and Kid Cudi, among others. Subsequently, Scott hit the road for his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR.” He’s slated to perform in Nashville next Monday (Dec. 4), followed by Baltimore on Wednesday (Dec. 6).