2 Chainz Reportedly Involved In A Car Accident In Miami

Saturday (Dec. 9) morning, TMZ reported that Atlanta rap legend 2 Chainz was involved in a car accident in Miami, Florida, during Art Basel weekend. The report mentioned that a Florida Highway Patrol rep confirmed a crash involving three vehicles — a Mercedes, a Nissan, and a Toyota. While there were no fatalities, police said at least one adult male was transported to a local hospital, but his condition was not disclosed, nor was his identity.

The rapper was reportedly driving on I-95 and about to exit when TMZ claimed a car hit his vehicle. It is being reported that the “Birthday Song” creator is currently in stable condition after he shared a video on his Instagram Story of him being loaded into an ambulance.

Last month (Nov. 17), 2 Chainz connected with Lil Wayne to release their new album, Welcome 2 Collegrove. On Monday (Nov. 13), they released the first trailer for the LP, followed by the second part on Tuesday (Nov. 14). 50 Cent narrated both.

In the footage, the New York rapper said, “Let me tell you a story about these two guys that eventually became brothers.” He later introduced Wayne as “Tunechi” and 2 Chainz as “Slim” before adding, “And when they met up and devised a plan on how to take over the land, it kind of went like this. Welcome to Collegrove.”

Discussing the project with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, 2 Chainz shared insights into its creation. “We’ve been working on it for some time, had a lot of clearance issues, but for the most part, we’re two hardworking individuals who go in the studio every night. So, I don’t think it was hard recording the music,” he explained. “I think me and him just have that chemistry. We enjoy working with each other a lot, and it’s a lot of respect there.”

Take a listen to their second joint album featuring 21 Savage, Fabolous, Vory, Benny The Butcher and more below.

