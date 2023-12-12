News Matt Winkelmeyer/GA / Contributor via Getty Images and Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Ty Dolla Sign And Kanye West Preview 'Vultures' In Miami / 12.12.2023

Overnight (Dec. 12), Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign held their highly anticipated listening event at Miami’s Wynwood Marketplace. The pair teased their upcoming joint project titled Vultures, which is reportedly set to come out this week.

A number of high-profile guests joined Kanye and Ty on stage, such as Offset, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Chris Brown, and North West. Other artists slated to appear on the LP include Nicki Minaj in “New Body,” Lil Baby in “Everybody,” Future in “Paid,” as well as Young Thug, Quavo, and Playboi Carti.

Notably, North performed a verse during the event. The song also featured James Blake, whom Kanye is rumored to be working on a project with. “I love it here, we gonna take over the year for another year/ It’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie/ Don’t try to test me, it’s gonna get messy/ It’s gonna get messy, just, just bless me,” she rapped.

The 10-year-old previously made her rap debut during her father’s YEEZY SZN 8 show for Paris Fashion Week in 2020.

Amid the standout moments during the livestream, Kanye’s choice of attire also sparked a bit of controversy online. The Chicago rapper wore a pointed black hood resembling the white ones worn by the Ku Klux Klan. A similar garb appeared in his “Black Skinhead” video.

Over the past year, Kanye wore a White Lives Matter shirt and made anti-Semitic comments, both of which landed him in hot water. In “Vultures,” he addressed the backlash with the line, “How I’m anti-Semitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b**ch.”

After the event, a countdown appeared on Kanye’s official website. While not confirmed, it could possibly hint at the album’s arrival. The timer is scheduled to end at 7 p.m. ET.

Vultures will mark Kanye’s first official body of work since 2021’s Donda. Meanwhile, Ty’s latest project was Cheers to the Best Memories with dvsn, which was released that same year.