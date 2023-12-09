Ty Dolla $ign + Kanye West

Ty Dolla Sign Unveils Tracklist For Joint Album With Kanye West

Ty Dolla Sign Unveils Tracklist For Joint Album With Kanye West

By Ahmad Davis
  /  12.09.2023

After much anticipation, Ty Dolla Sign shared a photo of a handwritten tracklist for his new joint album with Kanye West. The list showed 18 tracks with no features written beside them. Many fans were excited to see that the track “New Body” was listed after it first leaked with a popular verse from Nicki Minaj.

An account seemingly attached to West shared a brief clip of Ye standing on a balcony with a Backstreet Boys sample. The clip received positive feedback, as fans of the Chicago-bred emcee are itching for the highly anticipated album from West and Ty Dolla.

 

The new album will host the song “Vultures” featuring Bump J and Lil Durk. Initially, the track was aired on Chicago radio with Durk’s contribution but was released on streaming platforms without it on Nov. 22. The version featured a sole guest appearance from Bump J and is anticipated to be the first single from West and Ty Dolla’s upcoming album.

Seemingly reacting to his verse being cut, Durk shared a message on his Instagram Story. It read, “Be lucky I’m humble. Look at it as your blessing.” The response seemingly addressed the removal but did not give precise details of what was happening. The verse has since been added back to the track.

The album tracklist was unveiled on the heels of Taylor Swift addressing her feelings on West’s popular song, “Famous,” where he mentioned the award-winning pop star. During her interview with TIME, which named her 2023’s Person of the Year, Swift remembered her tumultuous journey, particularly her feud with Kim Kardashian and West.

“Make no mistake, my career was taken away from me,” she revealed. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before.”

